Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) 20 Days SMA touches 19.82%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) stock priced at $8.85, down -31.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.85 and dropped to $5.155 before settling in for the closing price of $8.72. HCDI’s price has ranged from $3.15 to $45.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 43.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -136.90%. With a float of $0.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 41 employees.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate – Development Industry. The insider ownership of Harbor Custom Development Inc. is 25.45%, while institutional ownership is 9.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 15,017. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $15.02, taking the stock ownership to the 8,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $1.67, making the entire transaction worth $10,015. This insider now owns 74,000 shares in total.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$7.4 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -5.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -136.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -34.63, a number that is poised to hit -3.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI)

Looking closely at Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI), its last 5-days average volume was 4.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s (HCDI) raw stochastic average was set at 22.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 429.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 219.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.48. However, in the short run, Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.18. Second resistance stands at $10.36. The third major resistance level sits at $11.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.79.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.30 million, the company has a total of 719K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 55,410 K while annual income is -16,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,800 K while its latest quarter income was -10,640 K.