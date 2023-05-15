Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) average volume reaches $4.55M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On May 12, 2023, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) opened at $5.00, higher 2.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.15 and dropped to $4.96 before settling in for the closing price of $4.98. Price fluctuations for HMY have ranged from $1.93 to $5.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 17.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -120.80% at the time writing. With a float of $434.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $616.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 37609 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.28 million, its volume of 5.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 86.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.18 in the near term. At $5.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.80.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

There are currently 618,072K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,806 M according to its annual income of -69,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,998 M and its income totaled 77,857 K.