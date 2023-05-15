HUYA Inc. (HUYA) last year’s performance of -0.62% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 12, 2023, HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) opened at $3.20,. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.29 and dropped to $3.11 before settling in for the closing price of $3.19. Price fluctuations for HUYA have ranged from $1.64 to $6.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -183.80% at the time writing. With a float of $86.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.99 million.

The firm has a total of 1521 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.63, operating margin of -9.47, and the pretax margin is -4.97.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -5.28 while generating a return on equity of -4.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -183.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HUYA Inc. (HUYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HUYA Inc. (HUYA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HUYA Inc., HUYA], we can find that recorded value of 0.96 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, HUYA Inc.’s (HUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.38. The third major resistance level sits at $3.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.92.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Key Stats

There are currently 238,070K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 765.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,337 M according to its annual income of -70,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 274,020 K and its income totaled -75,640 K.