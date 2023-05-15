Innodata Inc. (INOD) last year’s performance of 35.82% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) stock priced at $8.02, up 17.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.64 and dropped to $7.95 before settling in for the closing price of $7.89. INOD’s price has ranged from $2.78 to $8.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 5.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -596.50%. With a float of $24.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4205 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.01, operating margin of -13.01, and the pretax margin is -13.27.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Innodata Inc. is 9.47%, while institutional ownership is 19.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 46,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.69, taking the stock ownership to the 23,000 shares.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -15.11 while generating a return on equity of -49.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -596.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -61.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Innodata Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44

Technical Analysis of Innodata Inc. (INOD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.15 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Innodata Inc.’s (INOD) raw stochastic average was set at 94.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.97 in the near term. At $10.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.59.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 217.39 million, the company has a total of 27,550K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 79,000 K while annual income is -11,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,380 K while its latest quarter income was -1,960 K.