Investors finally get a glimpse of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) volume hitting the figure of 0.54 million.

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) stock priced at $60.36, down -4.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.05 and dropped to $59.20 before settling in for the closing price of $61.81. CEIX’s price has ranged from $39.62 to $79.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 10.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.00%. With a float of $33.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1860 employees.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Thermal Coal Industry. The insider ownership of CONSOL Energy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 128,680. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $64.34, taking the stock ownership to the 14,245 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 500 for $78.20, making the entire transaction worth $39,100. This insider now owns 473,020 shares in total.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $6.55 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CONSOL Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.73, a number that is poised to hit 4.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.56.

During the past 100 days, CONSOL Energy Inc.’s (CEIX) raw stochastic average was set at 38.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.11 in the near term. At $63.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.31. The third support level lies at $55.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.10 billion, the company has a total of 34,747K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,102 M while annual income is 466,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 688,610 K while its latest quarter income was 230,380 K.