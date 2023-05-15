Investors finally get a glimpse of IonQ Inc. (IONQ) volume hitting the figure of 9.16 million.

May 12, 2023, IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) trading session started at the price of $6.39, that was -9.54% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.66 and dropped to $6.00 before settling in for the closing price of $7.02. A 52-week range for IONQ has been $3.04 – $8.61.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 68.20%. With a float of $174.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $195.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 202 workers is very important to gauge.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward IonQ Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 32,357. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 7,304 shares at a rate of $4.43, taking the stock ownership to the 458,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 5,199 for $4.43, making the entire transaction worth $23,032. This insider now owns 238,803 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 104.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

The latest stats from [IonQ Inc., IONQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.29 million was superior to 4.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 76.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.00. The third major resistance level sits at $7.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.68. The third support level lies at $5.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

There are 201,551K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.41 billion. As of now, sales total 11,130 K while income totals -48,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,810 K while its last quarter net income were -18,650 K.