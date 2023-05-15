Investors finally get a glimpse of MMTec Inc. (MTC) volume hitting the figure of 0.62 million.

On May 12, 2023, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) opened at $1.02, lower -14.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.06 and dropped to $0.90 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Price fluctuations for MTC have ranged from $0.61 to $8.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.90% at the time writing. With a float of $1.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.86 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 55 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.93, operating margin of -536.11, and the pretax margin is -513.62.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MMTec Inc. is 1.01%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -513.62 while generating a return on equity of -49.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MMTec Inc. (MTC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 85.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.64

Technical Analysis of MMTec Inc. (MTC)

The latest stats from [MMTec Inc., MTC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.49 million was superior to 1.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, MMTec Inc.’s (MTC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 225.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 210.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4026, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3905. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0335. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1935. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8735, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8067. The third support level lies at $0.7135 if the price breaches the second support level.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Key Stats

There are currently 85,145K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 93.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,100 K according to its annual income of -5,650 K.