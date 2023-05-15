Investors finally get a glimpse of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) volume hitting the figure of 1.53 million.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $10.39, down -1.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.53 and dropped to $10.18 before settling in for the closing price of $10.36. Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has traded in a range of $10.23-$33.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.30%. With a float of $118.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 328 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -199.06, operating margin of -22516.44, and the pretax margin is -21036.13.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Relay Therapeutics Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 108.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 15,434. In this transaction President, R&D of this company sold 1,383 shares at a rate of $11.16, taking the stock ownership to the 242,701 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 863 for $11.16, making the entire transaction worth $9,631. This insider now owns 134,882 shares in total.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.69) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -21036.13 while generating a return on equity of -31.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s (RLAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 13.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1049.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

The latest stats from [Relay Therapeutics Inc., RLAY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.32 million was inferior to 1.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s (RLAY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.67. The third major resistance level sits at $10.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.97. The third support level lies at $9.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.26 billion has total of 121,613K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,380 K in contrast with the sum of -290,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 230 K and last quarter income was -94,240 K.