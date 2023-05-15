Investors must take note of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (ADM) performance last week, which was -0.76%.

On May 12, 2023, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) opened at $74.99, higher 0.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.50 and dropped to $74.6585 before settling in for the closing price of $74.90. Price fluctuations for ADM have ranged from $70.02 to $98.28 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 10.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.30% at the time writing. With a float of $542.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $550.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 42000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.90, operating margin of +3.62, and the pretax margin is +5.15.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 2,449,907. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 26,197 shares at a rate of $93.52, taking the stock ownership to the 284,987 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 26,198 for $92.64, making the entire transaction worth $2,426,921. This insider now owns 284,987 shares in total.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.78) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +4.27 while generating a return on equity of 18.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.60% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.97, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

The latest stats from [Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, ADM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.48 million was inferior to 3.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (ADM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $75.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $76.02. The third major resistance level sits at $76.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.34. The third support level lies at $74.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Key Stats

There are currently 544,635K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 40.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 101,556 M according to its annual income of 4,340 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,072 M and its income totaled 1,170 M.