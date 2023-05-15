Investors must take note of Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) performance last week, which was -6.22%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.78, plunging -3.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.80 and dropped to $3.56 before settling in for the closing price of $3.75. Within the past 52 weeks, BDN’s price has moved between $3.42 and $11.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -0.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 349.50%. With a float of $168.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.67 million.

In an organization with 328 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.42, operating margin of +19.50, and the pretax margin is +10.68.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brandywine Realty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.54 while generating a return on equity of 3.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 349.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -13.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.74 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.32. However, in the short run, Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.76. Second resistance stands at $3.90. The third major resistance level sits at $4.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.42. The third support level lies at $3.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 644.69 million based on 171,915K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 506,100 K and income totals 53,820 K. The company made 129,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.