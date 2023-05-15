Investors must take note of Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) performance last week, which was -21.64%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $1.07, up 0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.14 and dropped to $1.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has traded in a range of $1.03-$6.21.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -686.20%. With a float of $331.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $521.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3151 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.66, operating margin of -111.20, and the pretax margin is -63.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 33.53%, while institutional ownership is 14.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 11,087. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,733 shares at a rate of $2.97, taking the stock ownership to the 19,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director sold 3,717 for $2.97, making the entire transaction worth $11,039. This insider now owns 25,137 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -58.08 while generating a return on equity of -8.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -686.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.02 million, its volume of 7.6 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6330, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6635. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1200 in the near term. At $1.1900, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9500. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8800.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 547.05 million has total of 515,997K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 415,120 K in contrast with the sum of -241,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 74,620 K and last quarter income was -192,870 K.