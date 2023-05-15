Investors must take note of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) performance last week, which was 36.72%.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $5.12, up 2.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.41 and dropped to $5.05 before settling in for the closing price of $5.12. Over the past 52 weeks, EVLV has traded in a range of $1.75-$5.18.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -687.40%. With a float of $105.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.43 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 223 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.13, operating margin of -183.71, and the pretax margin is -156.55.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is 16.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 332,604. In this transaction Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of this company sold 82,532 shares at a rate of $4.03, taking the stock ownership to the 2,807,222 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08, when Company’s Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc sold 800 for $4.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,200. This insider now owns 2,889,754 shares in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -156.55 while generating a return on equity of -33.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -687.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

The latest stats from [Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., EVLV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.79 million was superior to 0.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 95.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.60. The third major resistance level sits at $5.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.88. The third support level lies at $4.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 758.31 million has total of 148,429K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 55,200 K in contrast with the sum of -86,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20,880 K and last quarter income was -27,550 K.