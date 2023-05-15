Investors must take note of Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) performance last week, which was 15.17%.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $23.13, up 2.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.09 and dropped to $23.07 before settling in for the closing price of $23.00. Over the past 52 weeks, FLEX has traded in a range of $13.63-$25.12.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 1.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 60.00%. With a float of $450.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $452.00 million.

In an organization with 172648 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.33, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is +3.78.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Flex Ltd. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 101.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 206,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $20.60, taking the stock ownership to the 29,309 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,512 for $21.95, making the entire transaction worth $33,185. This insider now owns 18,266 shares in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.51) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +3.59 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.56% during the next five years compared to 27.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 85.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.57 million. That was better than the volume of 4.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) raw stochastic average was set at 73.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.56. However, in the short run, Flex Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.11. Second resistance stands at $24.61. The third major resistance level sits at $25.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.57. The third support level lies at $22.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.37 billion has total of 451,081K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 26,041 M in contrast with the sum of 936,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,756 M and last quarter income was 230,000 K.