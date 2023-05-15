Investors must take note of GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) performance last week, which was -25.31%.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.50, plunging -4.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.50 and dropped to $10.785 before settling in for the closing price of $11.47. Within the past 52 weeks, GDS’s price has moved between $8.41 and $35.93.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 42.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.00%. With a float of $176.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.40 million.

In an organization with 2185 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.35, operating margin of +6.05, and the pretax margin is -10.61.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GDS Holdings Limited is 1.26%, while institutional ownership is 42.00%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.34) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -15.64 while generating a return on equity of -5.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.51% during the next five years compared to -19.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Trading Performance Indicators

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.98 million. That was better than the volume of 1.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.41. However, in the short run, GDS Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.41. Second resistance stands at $11.81. The third major resistance level sits at $12.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.38. The third support level lies at $9.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.40 billion based on 186,898K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,386 M and income totals -188,560 K. The company made 354,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,920 K in sales during its previous quarter.