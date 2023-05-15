Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) performance last week, which was -4.99%.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) stock priced at $15.61, down -0.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.85 and dropped to $15.535 before settling in for the closing price of $15.71. GFI’s price has ranged from $7.03 to $17.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 9.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.00%. With a float of $858.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $891.30 million.

In an organization with 6364 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.21, operating margin of +32.82, and the pretax margin is +26.91.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +16.59 while generating a return on equity of 17.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.50% during the next five years compared to 86.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gold Fields Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.29 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 75.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.70. However, in the short run, Gold Fields Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.80. Second resistance stands at $15.98. The third major resistance level sits at $16.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.35. The third support level lies at $15.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.48 billion, the company has a total of 893,528K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,287 M while annual income is 711,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 640,100 K while its latest quarter income was -360,800 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

TRGP (Targa Resources Corp.) climbed 0.29 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $70.25, soaring 0.29% from the previous trading...
Read more

2.41% volatility in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
May 12, 2023, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) trading session started at the price of $18.95, that was -0.95% drop from the session...
Read more

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) average volume reaches $4.55M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe -
On May 12, 2023, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) opened at $5.00, higher 2.41% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.