Investors must take note of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) performance last week, which was -22.14%.

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) stock priced at $0.1456, down -9.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1498 and dropped to $0.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. NVOS’s price has ranged from $0.10 to $2.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 8.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -526.30%. With a float of $12.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 115 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.92, operating margin of -81.67, and the pretax margin is -281.71.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 12.92%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -279.86 while generating a return on equity of -99.29.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -526.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) saw its 5-day average volume 22.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 23.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 195.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 146.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1316, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5173. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1440 in the near term. At $0.1568, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1638. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1242, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1172. The third support level lies at $0.1044 if the price breaches the second support level.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.83 million, the company has a total of 144,258K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,740 K while annual income is -32,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -8,145 K while its latest quarter income was -22,427 K.