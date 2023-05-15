Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) 20 Days SMA touches -16.70%: The odds favor the bear

On May 12, 2023, Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) opened at $30.43, lower -3.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.68 and dropped to $29.04 before settling in for the closing price of $30.18. Price fluctuations for JXN have ranged from $23.56 to $49.60 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 20.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.60% at the time writing. With a float of $70.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2975 employees.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jackson Financial Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 367,424. In this transaction SVP and CAO of this company sold 9,877 shares at a rate of $37.20, taking the stock ownership to the 25,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s SVP, Controller and CAO sold 1,271 for $36.75, making the entire transaction worth $46,709. This insider now owns 41,186 shares in total.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $3.87) by -$0.72. This company achieved a net margin of +39.15 while generating a return on equity of 60.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 63.41, a number that is poised to hit 3.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

Looking closely at Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, Jackson Financial Inc.’s (JXN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.90. However, in the short run, Jackson Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.25. Second resistance stands at $31.28. The third major resistance level sits at $31.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.97.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Key Stats

There are currently 82,281K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,551 M according to its annual income of 5,697 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -291,000 K and its income totaled -710,000 K.