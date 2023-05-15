Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) with a beta value of 0.61 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) stock priced at $32.39, up 0.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.69 and dropped to $32.39 before settling in for the closing price of $32.43. KDP’s price has ranged from $31.90 to $41.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -33.20%. With a float of $886.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.41 billion.

The firm has a total of 28000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.74, operating margin of +20.03, and the pretax margin is +12.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 37.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 453,460. In this transaction President, Commercial of this company sold 14,000 shares at a rate of $32.39, taking the stock ownership to the 40,878 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08, when Company’s Chief Corp. Affairs Officer sold 10,000 for $32.88, making the entire transaction worth $328,800. This insider now owns 141,555 shares in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.22 while generating a return on equity of 5.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.20% during the next five years compared to -25.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., KDP], we can find that recorded value of 7.15 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) raw stochastic average was set at 15.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 16.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.88. The third major resistance level sits at $33.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.18.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 45.52 billion, the company has a total of 1,403,776K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,057 M while annual income is 1,436 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,353 M while its latest quarter income was 467,000 K.