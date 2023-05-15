Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) 20 Days SMA touches -0.73%: The odds favor the bear

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $13.95, up 1.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.19 and dropped to $13.94 before settling in for the closing price of $13.94. Over the past 52 weeks, KD has traded in a range of $7.93-$17.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.20%. With a float of $202.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.00 million.

The firm has a total of 90000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.18, operating margin of -3.70, and the pretax margin is -10.30.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 65.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 218,812. In this transaction Group President of this company bought 23,800 shares at a rate of $9.19, taking the stock ownership to the 651,309 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 109,000 for $9.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,055,153. This insider now owns 1,191,833 shares in total.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.81) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -12.43 while generating a return on equity of -61.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (KD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.84, a number that is poised to hit -1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kyndryl Holdings Inc., KD], we can find that recorded value of 1.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (KD) raw stochastic average was set at 54.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.35. The third major resistance level sits at $14.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.76.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.17 billion has total of 227,505K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,657 M in contrast with the sum of -2,319 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,303 M and last quarter income was -106,000 K.