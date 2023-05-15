Last month’s performance of 2.42% for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is certainly impressive

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $1.34, down -3.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.345 and dropped to $1.2601 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. Over the past 52 weeks, BIRD has traded in a range of $1.03-$6.06.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -120.80%. With a float of $92.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.08 million.

In an organization with 740 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.09, operating margin of -32.31, and the pretax margin is -33.63.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Allbirds Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 81,860. In this transaction Director of this company bought 75,796 shares at a rate of $1.08, taking the stock ownership to the 106,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,570 for $2.82, making the entire transaction worth $29,807. This insider now owns 323,188 shares in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -34.04 while generating a return on equity of -28.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.4 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) raw stochastic average was set at 9.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3578, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7922. However, in the short run, Allbirds Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3233. Second resistance stands at $1.3766. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4082. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2384, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2068. The third support level lies at $1.1535 if the price breaches the second support level.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 197.00 million has total of 149,962K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 297,770 K in contrast with the sum of -101,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 84,180 K and last quarter income was -24,870 K.