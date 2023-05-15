Last month’s performance of -20.29% for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) is certainly impressive

May 12, 2023, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) trading session started at the price of $0.2844, that was -25.10% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2898 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. A 52-week range for CYCN has been $0.23 – $1.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.10%. With a float of $41.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.52 million.

In an organization with 16 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.00, operating margin of -2730.58, and the pretax margin is -2712.49.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 50.80%.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.31) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -2712.49 while generating a return on equity of -150.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01

Technical Analysis of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.3 million. That was better than the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s (CYCN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3984, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6297. However, in the short run, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2753. Second resistance stands at $0.3275. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3651. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1855, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1479. The third support level lies at $0.0957 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) Key Stats

There are 43,525K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.01 million. As of now, sales total 1,630 K while income totals -44,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 610 K while its last quarter net income were -7,220 K.