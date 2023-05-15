Last month’s performance of -24.60% for Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is certainly impressive

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1905, plunging -4.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1927 and dropped to $0.181 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Within the past 52 weeks, FLGC’s price has moved between $0.17 and $1.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -41.40%. With a float of $68.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 162 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.97, operating margin of -66.13, and the pretax margin is -145.72.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Flora Growth Corp. is 15.16%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -141.01 while generating a return on equity of -78.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC)

The latest stats from [Flora Growth Corp., FLGC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.41 million was inferior to 1.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Flora Growth Corp.’s (FLGC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2599, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4792. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1913. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1979. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2030. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1796, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1745. The third support level lies at $0.1679 if the price breaches the second support level.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.37 million based on 137,240K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 37,170 K and income totals -52,420 K. The company made 11,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.