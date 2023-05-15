Last month’s performance of -4.16% for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) stock priced at $142.95, up 1.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $144.225 and dropped to $142.77 before settling in for the closing price of $142.70. TMUS’s price has ranged from $121.64 to $154.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 14.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.80%. With a float of $589.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.22 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 71000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.61, operating margin of +16.70, and the pretax margin is +3.95.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of T-Mobile US Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 42.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 1,891,010. In this transaction EVP & Chief People Officer of this company sold 13,222 shares at a rate of $143.02, taking the stock ownership to the 57,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s President, Technology sold 46,202 for $150.08, making the entire transaction worth $6,933,996. This insider now owns 250,642 shares in total.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.58 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.25 while generating a return on equity of 3.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 65.36% during the next five years compared to -2.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are T-Mobile US Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) saw its 5-day average volume 4.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.26.

During the past 100 days, T-Mobile US Inc.’s (TMUS) raw stochastic average was set at 49.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 18.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $144.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $144.64 in the near term. At $145.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $146.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $143.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $142.25. The third support level lies at $141.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 171.22 billion, the company has a total of 1,199,892K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 79,571 M while annual income is 2,590 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,632 M while its latest quarter income was 1,940 M.