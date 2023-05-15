Last month’s performance of 4.53% for The Kroger Co. (KR) is certainly impressive

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $48.97, up 0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.445 and dropped to $48.96 before settling in for the closing price of $49.16. Over the past 52 weeks, KR has traded in a range of $41.81-$55.79.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 3.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 40.70%. With a float of $711.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $715.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 430000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.43, operating margin of +3.06, and the pretax margin is +1.96.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The insider ownership of The Kroger Co. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 1,102,873. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 23,000 shares at a rate of $47.95, taking the stock ownership to the 194,956 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s Group Vice President sold 25,000 for $47.49, making the entire transaction worth $1,187,225. This insider now owns 126,866 shares in total.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.89) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +1.50 while generating a return on equity of 22.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Kroger Co.’s (KR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Kroger Co. (KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) saw its 5-day average volume 4.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, The Kroger Co.’s (KR) raw stochastic average was set at 88.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.43 in the near term. At $49.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.71. The third support level lies at $48.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.27 billion has total of 717,468K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 148,258 M in contrast with the sum of 2,244 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,822 M and last quarter income was 451,000 K.