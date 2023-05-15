Last month’s performance of 7.88% for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is certainly impressive

On May 12, 2023, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) opened at $62.44, lower -0.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.715 and dropped to $61.345 before settling in for the closing price of $62.06. Price fluctuations for JCI have ranged from $45.52 to $69.60 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 2.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.40% at the time writing. With a float of $685.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $686.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 102000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.87, operating margin of +9.39, and the pretax margin is +6.76.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Johnson Controls International plc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 898,247. In this transaction Exec VP & General Counsel of this company sold 14,253 shares at a rate of $63.02, taking the stock ownership to the 37,090 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 30,997 for $62.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,932,973. This insider now owns 101,757 shares in total.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.73) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.06 while generating a return on equity of 9.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.13% during the next five years compared to 25.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 327.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

The latest stats from [Johnson Controls International plc, JCI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.86 million was superior to 3.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) raw stochastic average was set at 48.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $62.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $63.40. The third major resistance level sits at $64.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.66. The third support level lies at $59.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Key Stats

There are currently 686,099K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 42.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,299 M according to its annual income of 1,532 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,686 M and its income totaled 133,000 K.