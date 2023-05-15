Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) to new highs

Analyst Insights

On May 12, 2023, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) opened at $1.74, higher 12.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.83 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. Price fluctuations for BOLT have ranged from $1.18 to $2.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.50% at the time writing. With a float of $35.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.55 million.

The firm has a total of 94 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.63, operating margin of -1576.56, and the pretax margin is -1537.76.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 13, was worth 1,600,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 800,000 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,703,991 shares.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.6) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1537.76 while generating a return on equity of -41.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc., BOLT], we can find that recorded value of 0.29 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (BOLT) raw stochastic average was set at 95.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4910, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5556. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9400. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5800. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5100.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) Key Stats

There are currently 37,813K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 60.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,730 K according to its annual income of -88,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,410 K and its income totaled -20,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) volume exceeds 2.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $87.37, plunging -1.24% from the previous...
Read more

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) 20 Days SMA touches 2.70%: The odds favor the bear

Steve Mayer -
May 12, 2023, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) trading session started at the price of $116.71, that was 0.55% jump from the session before....
Read more

Can CVS Health Corporation’s (CVS) drop of -2.97% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
On May 12, 2023, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) opened at $69.01, lower -0.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.