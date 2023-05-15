Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) to new highs

On May 12, 2023, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) opened at $1.74, higher 12.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.83 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. Price fluctuations for BOLT have ranged from $1.18 to $2.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.50% at the time writing. With a float of $35.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.55 million.

The firm has a total of 94 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.63, operating margin of -1576.56, and the pretax margin is -1537.76.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 13, was worth 1,600,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 800,000 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,703,991 shares.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.6) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1537.76 while generating a return on equity of -41.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc., BOLT], we can find that recorded value of 0.29 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (BOLT) raw stochastic average was set at 95.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4910, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5556. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9400. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5800. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5100.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) Key Stats

There are currently 37,813K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 60.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,730 K according to its annual income of -88,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,410 K and its income totaled -20,000 K.