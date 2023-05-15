Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) to new highs

May 12, 2023, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) trading session started at the price of $131.12, that was -0.29% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $135.19 and dropped to $128.7565 before settling in for the closing price of $130.21. A 52-week range for CELH has been $45.47 – $134.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 78.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 150.20%. With a float of $40.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 378 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.15, operating margin of -24.14, and the pretax margin is -23.36.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Celsius Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Celsius Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 2,440,600. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $122.03, taking the stock ownership to the 29,915 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 514,933 for $97.10, making the entire transaction worth $49,999,994. This insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.2) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -28.65 while generating a return on equity of -34.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 132.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Looking closely at Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), its last 5-days average volume was 2.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.61.

During the past 100 days, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (CELH) raw stochastic average was set at 90.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.29. However, in the short run, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $133.76. Second resistance stands at $137.69. The third major resistance level sits at $140.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $127.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $124.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $120.89.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Key Stats

There are 76,789K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.99 billion. As of now, sales total 653,600 K while income totals -187,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 177,960 K while its last quarter net income were -21,220 K.