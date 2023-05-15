Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) to new highs

May 12, 2023, Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) trading session started at the price of $3.64, that was -15.20% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.97 and dropped to $3.1608 before settling in for the closing price of $4.08. A 52-week range for EYEN has been $1.50 – $5.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -71.50%. With a float of $27.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.26 million.

The firm has a total of 41 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Eyenovia Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Eyenovia Inc. is 15.90%, while institutional ownership is 8.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 495,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 90,000 shares at a rate of $5.50, taking the stock ownership to the 331,211 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s Director sold 60,000 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $300,000. This insider now owns 421,211 shares in total.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.19) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -148.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Eyenovia Inc., EYEN], we can find that recorded value of 1.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Eyenovia Inc.’s (EYEN) raw stochastic average was set at 45.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.34. The third major resistance level sits at $4.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.28.

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) Key Stats

There are 38,003K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 155.01 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -28,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -6,123 K.