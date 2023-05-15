Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) to new highs

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) stock priced at $70.32, down -0.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.72 and dropped to $69.105 before settling in for the closing price of $70.10. THC’s price has ranged from $36.69 to $73.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -56.00%. With a float of $100.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.29 million.

The firm has a total of 75776 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.86, operating margin of +11.57, and the pretax margin is +7.01.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Tenet Healthcare Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 101.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 96,112. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of this company sold 1,600 shares at a rate of $60.07, taking the stock ownership to the 21,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC sold 825 for $61.00, making the entire transaction worth $50,325. This insider now owns 22,778 shares in total.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +2.14 while generating a return on equity of 37.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.06% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.86, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tenet Healthcare Corporation, THC], we can find that recorded value of 1.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s (THC) raw stochastic average was set at 86.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $71.42. The third major resistance level sits at $72.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.28.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.15 billion, the company has a total of 101,935K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,174 M while annual income is 411,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,021 M while its latest quarter income was 143,000 K.