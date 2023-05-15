Livent Corporation (LTHM) 20 Days SMA touches 13.51%: The odds favor the bear

On May 12, 2023, Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) opened at $25.62, lower -0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.70 and dropped to $25.40 before settling in for the closing price of $25.62. Price fluctuations for LTHM have ranged from $18.26 to $36.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.60% at the time writing. With a float of $178.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.60 million.

The firm has a total of 1350 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.36, operating margin of +44.04, and the pretax margin is +41.24.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Livent Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 118,272. In this transaction Vice President and CFO of this company sold 3,635 shares at a rate of $32.54, taking the stock ownership to the 62,582 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s President and CEO sold 85,171 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,980,985. This insider now owns 299,980 shares in total.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +33.63 while generating a return on equity of 24.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to 29.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Livent Corporation (LTHM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Livent Corporation, LTHM], we can find that recorded value of 5.23 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Livent Corporation’s (LTHM) raw stochastic average was set at 76.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.84. The third major resistance level sits at $25.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.07.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Key Stats

There are currently 179,610K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 813,200 K according to its annual income of 273,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 253,500 K and its income totaled 114,800 K.