Macy’s Inc. (M) last year’s performance of -26.12% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $15.04. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.08 and dropped to $14.845 before settling in for the closing price of $14.99. Over the past 52 weeks, M has traded in a range of $14.48-$25.12.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.10%. With a float of $270.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.60 million.

The firm has a total of 94570 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.51, operating margin of +6.65, and the pretax margin is +6.00.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Department Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Macy’s Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 77,035. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,255 shares at a rate of $23.67, taking the stock ownership to the 12,546 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s SVP and Controller sold 1,223 for $17.05, making the entire transaction worth $20,852. This insider now owns 7,550 shares in total.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.57) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +4.65 while generating a return on equity of 30.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.30% during the next five years compared to 5.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Macy’s Inc.’s (M) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Macy’s Inc. (M)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Macy’s Inc., M], we can find that recorded value of 9.4 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Macy’s Inc.’s (M) raw stochastic average was set at 4.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.21. The third major resistance level sits at $15.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.63.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.07 billion has total of 272,327K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,305 M in contrast with the sum of 1,177 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,526 M and last quarter income was 508,000 K.