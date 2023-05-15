Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) with a beta value of 1.18 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.42, plunging -3.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.56 and dropped to $11.15 before settling in for the closing price of $11.57. Within the past 52 weeks, MLCO’s price has moved between $4.06 and $14.45.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -23.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -18.20%. With a float of $157.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $441.90 million.

The firm has a total of 16908 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.76, operating margin of -53.89, and the pretax margin is -80.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is 33.50%, while institutional ownership is 43.40%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -68.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to -37.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MLCO], we can find that recorded value of 5.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s (MLCO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.71. The third major resistance level sits at $11.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.63.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.13 billion based on 445,089K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,350 M and income totals -930,530 K. The company made 337,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -251,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.