Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) volume exceeds 3.34 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On May 12, 2023, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) opened at $0.21, lower -5.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2135 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Price fluctuations for MMAT have ranged from $0.18 to $2.34 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 78.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.30% at the time writing. With a float of $267.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $368.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 239 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -36.44, operating margin of -816.31, and the pretax margin is -832.70.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 11,626. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 18,454 shares at a rate of $0.63, taking the stock ownership to the 21,103 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 17,372 for $0.63, making the entire transaction worth $10,944. This insider now owns 14,274 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -775.50 while generating a return on equity of -22.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

The latest stats from [Meta Materials Inc., MMAT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.06 million was inferior to 8.92 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3655, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8871. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2097. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2183. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2232. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1962, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1913. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1827.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

There are currently 467,078K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 99.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,200 K according to its annual income of -79,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,450 K and its income totaled -15,210 K.