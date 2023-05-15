Search
Shaun Noe
MetLife Inc. (MET) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -15.99% last month.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $51.26, plunging -1.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.34 and dropped to $49.20 before settling in for the closing price of $51.23. Within the past 52 weeks, MET’s price has moved between $50.78 and $77.36.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 2.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -62.90%. With a float of $659.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $775.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 45000 employees.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MetLife Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 202,733. In this transaction EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. of this company sold 2,857 shares at a rate of $70.96, taking the stock ownership to the 48,915 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. sold 11,345 for $71.96, making the entire transaction worth $816,386. This insider now owns 46,231 shares in total.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.83) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +3.63 while generating a return on equity of 5.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.79% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Trading Performance Indicators

MetLife Inc. (MET) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.83, a number that is poised to hit 2.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MetLife Inc. (MET)

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) saw its 5-day average volume 8.19 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, MetLife Inc.’s (MET) raw stochastic average was set at 4.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $51.31 in the near term. At $52.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.11. The third support level lies at $47.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 39.23 billion based on 765,821K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 69,898 M and income totals 2,539 M. The company made 15,388 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 80,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

