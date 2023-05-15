Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) posted a 13.64% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On May 12, 2023, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) opened at $0.1655, lower -2.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.169 and dropped to $0.153 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Price fluctuations for MOBQ have ranged from $0.13 to $2.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 61.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.90% at the time writing. With a float of $5.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.25 million.

The firm has a total of 14 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.92, operating margin of -176.18, and the pretax margin is -193.47.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is 32.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -193.47 while generating a return on equity of -554.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mobiquity Technologies Inc., MOBQ], we can find that recorded value of 38.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) raw stochastic average was set at 2.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 326.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 178.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1906, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8312. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1775. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1860. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1540, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1455. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1380.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Key Stats

There are currently 17,052K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.79 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,170 K according to its annual income of -8,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 800 K and its income totaled -1,770 K.