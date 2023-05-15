Search
Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,699 M

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $59.20, up 0.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.6981 and dropped to $59.20 before settling in for the closing price of $59.28. Over the past 52 weeks, MNST has traded in a range of $41.85-$60.47.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 13.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.10%. With a float of $752.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.05 billion.

In an organization with 5296 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Monster Beverage Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 7,685,360. In this transaction President of the Americas of this company sold 129,930 shares at a rate of $59.15, taking the stock ownership to the 53,984 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s President of EMEA sold 80,591 for $58.74, making the entire transaction worth $4,733,915. This insider now owns 14,773 shares in total.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.34) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.68% during the next five years compared to 24.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Monster Beverage Corporation’s (MNST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 93.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.68 million. That was better than the volume of 4.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Monster Beverage Corporation’s (MNST) raw stochastic average was set at 92.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.55. However, in the short run, Monster Beverage Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.76. Second resistance stands at $59.98. The third major resistance level sits at $60.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.76.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 62.05 billion has total of 1,000,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,311 M in contrast with the sum of 1,192 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,699 M and last quarter income was 397,440 K.

