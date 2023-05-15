Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) 20 Days SMA touches -34.28%: The odds favor the bear

On May 12, 2023, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) opened at $1.36, lower -9.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.21 before settling in for the closing price of $1.40. Price fluctuations for MULN have ranged from $1.26 to $42.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.20% at the time writing. With a float of $143.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.69 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 118 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 36,506. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 159,066 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 8,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for $0.32, making the entire transaction worth $4,726,276. This insider now owns 113,665,510 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.75) by $2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -53.67, a number that is poised to hit 4.00 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.33 million, its volume of 19.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.7768, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.3377. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3567 in the near term. At $1.4433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1233. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0367.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are currently 151,687K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 212.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -739,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -376,276 K.