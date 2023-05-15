Search
Shaun Noe
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is expecting 143.92% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

May 12, 2023, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) trading session started at the price of $19.90, that was -3.12% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.50 and dropped to $18.55 before settling in for the closing price of $19.89. A 52-week range for NNOX has been $5.31 – $20.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -69.10%. With a float of $44.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 180 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -84.32, operating margin of -831.04, and the pretax margin is -1363.03.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is 14.01%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.43) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of -1320.16 while generating a return on equity of -44.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 127.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.42 million, its volume of 5.5 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s (NNOX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 241.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.00 in the near term. At $22.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.10.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Key Stats

There are 55,150K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.10 billion. As of now, sales total 8,580 K while income totals -113,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,130 K while its last quarter net income were -52,840 K.

