No matter how cynical the overall market is, BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) performance over the last week is recorded 14.50%

On May 12, 2023, BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) opened at $0.2293, lower -3.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.25 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Price fluctuations for BIOL have ranged from $0.17 to $5.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -47.30% at the time writing. With a float of $23.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.33 million.

The firm has a total of 188 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.83, operating margin of -52.28, and the pretax margin is -58.86.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BIOLASE Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 20.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 2,653. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,537 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 59,925 shares.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.64) by -$0.64. This company achieved a net margin of -59.09 while generating a return on equity of -190.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -61.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BIOLASE Inc., BIOL], we can find that recorded value of 3.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, BIOLASE Inc.’s (BIOL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 176.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 151.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3043, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5252. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2548. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2774. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3048. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2048, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1774. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1548.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) Key Stats

There are currently 27,734K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 48,460 K according to its annual income of -28,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,050 K and its income totaled -9,860 K.