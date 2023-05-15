No matter how cynical the overall market is, cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) performance over the last week is recorded 9.00%

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) stock priced at $2.04, up 8.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.35 and dropped to $1.98 before settling in for the closing price of $2.01. YCBD’s price has ranged from $1.70 to $40.05 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 51.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -162.50%. With a float of $0.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 90 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.91, operating margin of -48.90, and the pretax margin is -197.96.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of cbdMD Inc. is 33.56%, while institutional ownership is 13.50%.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -197.96 while generating a return on equity of -104.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -162.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are cbdMD Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -43.84

Technical Analysis of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)

Looking closely at cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 30858.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, cbdMD Inc.’s (YCBD) raw stochastic average was set at 3.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 252.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 138.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.30. However, in the short run, cbdMD Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.36. Second resistance stands at $2.54. The third major resistance level sits at $2.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.62.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.10 million, the company has a total of 1,461K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 35,400 K while annual income is -70,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,090 K while its latest quarter income was -3,960 K.