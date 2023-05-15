No matter how cynical the overall market is, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) performance over the last week is recorded 10.16%

On May 12, 2023, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) opened at $1.34, higher 6.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.445 and dropped to $1.295 before settling in for the closing price of $1.32. Price fluctuations for CTXR have ranged from $0.77 to $1.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.10% at the time writing. With a float of $133.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21 employees.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

Looking closely at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR), its last 5-days average volume was 3.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CTXR) raw stochastic average was set at 68.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2734, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1789. However, in the short run, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4717. Second resistance stands at $1.5333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6217. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3217, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2333. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1717.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Key Stats

There are currently 146,358K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 209.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -33,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,594 K.