Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) performance over the last week is recorded 10.16%

Markets

On May 12, 2023, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) opened at $1.34, higher 6.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.445 and dropped to $1.295 before settling in for the closing price of $1.32. Price fluctuations for CTXR have ranged from $0.77 to $1.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.10% at the time writing. With a float of $133.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21 employees.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

Looking closely at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR), its last 5-days average volume was 3.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CTXR) raw stochastic average was set at 68.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2734, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1789. However, in the short run, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4717. Second resistance stands at $1.5333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6217. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3217, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2333. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1717.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Key Stats

There are currently 146,358K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 209.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -33,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,594 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) plunged -2.06 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $80.87, plunging -2.06% from the...
Read more

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.34 million

Sana Meer -
May 12, 2023, Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) trading session started at the price of $116.78. During the day, the shares moved up to...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 7.88% for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is certainly impressive

Steve Mayer -
On May 12, 2023, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) opened at $62.44, lower -0.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.