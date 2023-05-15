Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is Ford Motor Company (F) performance over the last week is recorded -2.67%

Company News

May 12, 2023, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) trading session started at the price of $11.93, that was -1.68% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.94 and dropped to $11.65 before settling in for the closing price of $11.87. A 52-week range for F has been $10.10 – $15.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -111.10%. With a float of $3.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.99 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 173000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.88, operating margin of +4.05, and the pretax margin is -1.91.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ford Motor Company stocks. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,027,840. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 79,921 shares at a rate of $12.86, taking the stock ownership to the 1,638,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Vice President, CFO sold 29,821 for $13.07, making the entire transaction worth $389,623. This insider now owns 443,683 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.41) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -1.25 while generating a return on equity of -4.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -111.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.90% during the next five years compared to -17.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ford Motor Company (F) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) saw its 5-day average volume 46.04 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 65.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 20.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.86 in the near term. At $12.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.28.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

There are 4,000,770K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 47.49 billion. As of now, sales total 158,057 M while income totals -1,981 M. Its latest quarter income was 41,474 M while its last quarter net income were 1,757 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

No matter how cynical the overall market is, FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) performance over the last week is recorded -9.35%

Steve Mayer -
FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.23, soaring 0.90% from the previous trading...
Read more

$2.40M in average volume shows that RingCentral Inc. (RNG) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
On May 12, 2023, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) opened at $28.44, lower -4.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Recent developments with Kopin Corporation (KOPN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.46 cents.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) stock priced at $1.12, up 6.25% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.