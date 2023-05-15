No matter how cynical the overall market is Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) performance over the last week is recorded -14.80%

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) stock priced at $0.20, down -3.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.21 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. AUMN’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $0.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 28.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -362.50%. With a float of $121.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.28 million.

In an organization with 238 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -19.42, operating margin of -50.54, and the pretax margin is -42.16.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Golden Minerals Company is 1.55%, while institutional ownership is 32.30%.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -42.54 while generating a return on equity of -95.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -362.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Golden Minerals Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.66 million. That was better than the volume of 0.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Golden Minerals Company’s (AUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2247, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2596. However, in the short run, Golden Minerals Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2003. Second resistance stands at $0.2105. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2157. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1849, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1797. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1695.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.90 million, the company has a total of 177,645K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,290 K while annual income is -9,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,590 K while its latest quarter income was -4,080 K.