No matter how cynical the overall market is, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) performance over the last week is recorded -7.15%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $33.35, up 11.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.46 and dropped to $32.76 before settling in for the closing price of $31.65. Over the past 52 weeks, IEP has traded in a range of $28.29-$55.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 6.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 75.60%. With a float of $321.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.26, operating margin of +6.59, and the pretax margin is +0.06.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Icahn Enterprises L.P. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.90%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by -$0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -1.24 while generating a return on equity of -4.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s (IEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)

Looking closely at Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP), its last 5-days average volume was 4.66 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.16.

During the past 100 days, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s (IEP) raw stochastic average was set at 27.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 184.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.54. However, in the short run, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.32. Second resistance stands at $37.24. The third major resistance level sits at $39.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.92.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.19 billion has total of 369,197K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,101 M in contrast with the sum of -183,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,110 M and last quarter income was -255,000 K.