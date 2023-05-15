No matter how cynical the overall market is, Inpixon (INPX) performance over the last week is recorded -45.80%

A new trading day began on May 12, 2023, with Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) stock priced at $0.3028, down -32.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3099 and dropped to $0.1989 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. INPX’s price has ranged from $0.29 to $19.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 37.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.50%. With a float of $17.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.21 million.

The firm has a total of 203 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.87, operating margin of -226.98, and the pretax margin is -341.79.

Inpixon (INPX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Inpixon is 0.88%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%.

Inpixon (INPX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2017, the company reported earnings of -$7,168,500 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -326.47 while generating a return on equity of -79.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Inpixon’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -36.55

Technical Analysis of Inpixon (INPX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Inpixon, INPX], we can find that recorded value of 4.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Inpixon’s (INPX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 166.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 212.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4574, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9411. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2736. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3473. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3846. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1626, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1253. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0516.

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.10 million, the company has a total of 17,210K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,420 K while annual income is -63,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,280 K while its latest quarter income was -14,720 K.