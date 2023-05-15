Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) performance over the last week is recorded -25.00%

Company News

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.52, soaring 5.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.57 and dropped to $1.47 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Within the past 52 weeks, MESA’s price has moved between $1.03 and $3.82.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -3.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 14.30%. With a float of $34.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2388 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.32, operating margin of -3.33, and the pretax margin is -44.19.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mesa Air Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 38.70%.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.27) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -34.40 while generating a return on equity of -45.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to -49.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) Trading Performance Indicators

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA)

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Mesa Air Group Inc.’s (MESA) raw stochastic average was set at 16.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3392, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1369. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5567 in the near term. At $1.6133, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4133. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3567.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 57.41 million based on 40,619K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 531,000 K and income totals -182,680 K. The company made 147,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.

