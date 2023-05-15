No matter how cynical the overall market is Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) performance over the last week is recorded -4.00%

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.50, plunging -2.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.43 before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. Within the past 52 weeks, SHCR’s price has moved between $1.32 and $3.20.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.70%. With a float of $317.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3485 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.91, operating margin of -23.84, and the pretax margin is -27.05.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sharecare Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 15,276. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 4,000 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $10,201. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -26.83 while generating a return on equity of -19.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

The latest stats from [Sharecare Inc., SHCR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.78 million was superior to 1.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Sharecare Inc.’s (SHCR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8129, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9269. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3867. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3433.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 525.30 million based on 357,421K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 442,420 K and income totals -118,710 K. The company made 123,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.