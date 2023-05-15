No matter how cynical the overall market is Teck Resources Limited (TECK) performance over the last week is recorded -0.18%

May 12, 2023, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) trading session started at the price of $43.13, that was 1.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.705 and dropped to $42.83 before settling in for the closing price of $42.99. A 52-week range for TECK has been $24.47 – $49.34.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 7.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.00%. With a float of $504.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $514.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.18, operating margin of +43.81, and the pretax margin is +37.89.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Teck Resources Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Teck Resources Limited is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.35) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +23.61 while generating a return on equity of 16.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.18% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

The latest stats from [Teck Resources Limited, TECK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.7 million was inferior to 4.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, Teck Resources Limited’s (TECK) raw stochastic average was set at 65.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.23. The third major resistance level sits at $44.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.13.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Key Stats

There are 506,910K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.33 billion. As of now, sales total 13,319 M while income totals 2,551 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,798 M while its last quarter net income were 842,690 K.