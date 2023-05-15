No matter how cynical the overall market is, TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) performance over the last week is recorded -9.92%

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) kicked off on May 12, 2023, at the price of $33.52, down -8.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.58 and dropped to $30.46 before settling in for the closing price of $33.71. Over the past 52 weeks, TGTX has traded in a range of $3.48-$35.67.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 78.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 44.40%. With a float of $133.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.31 million.

The firm has a total of 237 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.99, operating margin of -6924.20, and the pretax margin is -7121.54.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 95,760. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,000 shares at a rate of $10.64, taking the stock ownership to the 201,848 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Director sold 30,000 for $11.10, making the entire transaction worth $333,000. This insider now owns 234,729 shares in total.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.37) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -7121.54 while generating a return on equity of -134.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TG Therapeutics Inc.’s (TGTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 585.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TG Therapeutics Inc., TGTX], we can find that recorded value of 4.57 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s (TGTX) raw stochastic average was set at 83.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.76. The third major resistance level sits at $35.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.59.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.04 billion has total of 149,396K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,790 K in contrast with the sum of -198,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,800 K and last quarter income was -39,230 K.