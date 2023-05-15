No matter how cynical the overall market is Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) performance over the last week is recorded -26.73%

On May 12, 2023, Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) opened at $22.23, lower -5.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.23 and dropped to $20.80 before settling in for the closing price of $22.30. Price fluctuations for TRUP have ranged from $22.12 to $82.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 30.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.80% at the time writing. With a float of $37.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1187 employees.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Trupanion Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 108.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 101,188. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $25.30, taking the stock ownership to the 829,109 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 4,000 for $35.48, making the entire transaction worth $141,920. This insider now owns 833,109 shares in total.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of -4.94 while generating a return on equity of -14.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Trupanion Inc. (TRUP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trupanion Inc. (TRUP)

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.13 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.14.

During the past 100 days, Trupanion Inc.’s (TRUP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.99 in the near term. At $22.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.13.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) Key Stats

There are currently 41,225K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 919.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 905,180 K according to its annual income of -44,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 256,330 K and its income totaled -24,780 K.